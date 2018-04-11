Game of the Week: Women’s Water Polo @ UCSB

The Gaucho women close out the regular season at home against the top two teams in the Big West. Hawai‘i, ranked No. 5 in the nation, is 18-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference. No. 10 UC Davis is 17-8 and 2-1. They aim to secure the top seeds in the Big West Tournament April 27-29 at UC Irvine. UCSB (14-11, 1-2) is coming off a 9-5 win over Cal State Northridge. The Gaucho scoring leaders are sophomore Sarah Snyder (41 goals) and junior Kate Pipkin (38 goals, 29 assists). Noon. Campus Pool, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.