WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Women’s Water Polo @ UCSB

Hawai‘i and UC Davis Both Come to Battle Gauchos on April 14 and 15

By (Contact)

The Gaucho women close out the regular season at home against the top two teams in the Big West. Hawai‘i, ranked No. 5 in the nation, is 18-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference. No. 10 UC Davis is 17-8 and 2-1. They aim to secure the top seeds in the Big West Tournament April 27-29 at UC Irvine. UCSB (14-11, 1-2) is coming off a 9-5 win over Cal State Northridge. The Gaucho scoring leaders are sophomore Sarah Snyder (41 goals) and junior Kate Pipkin (38 goals, 29 assists). Noon. Campus Pool, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Chill Deltopia in Warm Temperatures

Citations, arrests drop in comparison to past years.

Mudslides Force Casa de Maria’s Sister Pauline to Leave Santa Barbara

Mudslides force Casa de Maria’s 88-year-old Sister Pauline to Move to Los Angeles

Summer Theater Fundraiser Offered to Schools

Discount movie tickets sold benefit elementary schools.

Homeless Shelter to Open for Expected Rains

Up to 100 guests can find a warm, dry home for a couple nights.

Goleta Beach Remains Closed Due to Bacterial Contamination

Beachgoers warned to stay out of the water at Carpinteria and East Beach.