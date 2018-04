I really enjoyed the S.B. Questionnaire about Kirsten McLaughlin so much to where I would like to comment! I found it inspiring, authentic, fun, and honest. I, too, can relate to her responses. I have never met her but I find her to be a very strong woman and it’s nice to know that people like her are a part of Cox.

Thank you so much for sharing your life and personality through this article.

Leah Floyd is a receptionist at Cox Communications in San Diego.