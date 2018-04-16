The Late, Great California

The left is always touting how great “diversity” is. They claim diversity makes us stronger and more prosperous.

Is that true? To get the answer, just look at California. The state is filled with millions of immigrants, many of whom are illegal. According the Census Bureau, California has the highest poverty rate in the country and one out of five are considered poor. Also, it accounts for one-third of America’s welfare checks and leads the nation in food stamp use.

What about homelessness? It is exploding in California, and is now home to 22 percent of America’s homeless population.

But it doesn’t stop there. California leads the nation in debt, its highways and infrastructure are crumbling, it has high taxes, and its two biggest cities are filthy and a mess. ( San Francisco + L.A.)

What about the middle class? It is fleeing the state.

As a native Californian, I am heart broken. Open border policies, welfare, and radical liberal politicians have ruined a once golden state.