WEATHER »

The Late, Great California

By

The left is always touting how great “diversity” is. They claim diversity makes us stronger and more prosperous.

Is that true? To get the answer, just look at California. The state is filled with millions of immigrants, many of whom are illegal. According the Census Bureau, California has the highest poverty rate in the country and one out of five are considered poor. Also, it accounts for one-third of America’s welfare checks and leads the nation in food stamp use.

What about homelessness? It is exploding in California, and is now home to 22 percent of America’s homeless population.

But it doesn’t stop there. California leads the nation in debt, its highways and infrastructure are crumbling, it has high taxes, and its two biggest cities are filthy and a mess. ( San Francisco + L.A.)

What about the middle class? It is fleeing the state.

As a native Californian, I am heart broken. Open border policies, welfare, and radical liberal politicians have ruined a once golden state.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Goleta’s Mayor and Council Races Filling Out

So far, one candidate each for two council seats and mayor's spot.

Macing Incident at State Street Hamburger Restaurant Causes Controversy

Despite questions of legality, no charges against live video streamer.

Music Academy Announces New Season, New Partnership

London Symphony Orchestra to Host Fellows and Perform in Santa Barbara

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."

Arts Festivals Still Reeling from Fire and Flood

PuppetPalooza is struggling to pay its vendors and creditors.