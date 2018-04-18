WEATHER »

Adventure Time

By

As Kelsey Brugger heads off for her next adventure, I would like to take a moment to thank and appreciate her for the serious, thoughtful journalism that she has brought to this paper over the past few years.

Of course she has had excellent role models at the Independent, but Kelsey demonstrated her own thoughtful, inquisitive approach to the news. She was invariably a gracious — and very patient! — listener, all while asking the kind of questions that make for real news, not just a parroting back of information.

As someone who had the privilege to talk with her on multiple occasions about a variety of local issues, I will miss what she brought to her work, and to this community. May she thrive in and survive life inside the Beltway!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Awareness and Practice Can Help Overcome Hidden Biases

Westmont College associate professor Carmel Saad lectures on the issue.

Goleta’s Mayor and Council Races Filling Out

So far, one candidate each for two council seats and mayor's spot.

Macing Incident at State Street Hamburger Restaurant Causes Controversy

Despite questions of legality, no charges against live video streamer.

Music Academy Announces New Season, New Partnership

London Symphony Orchestra to host fellows and perform in Santa Barbara.

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."