Adventure Time

As Kelsey Brugger heads off for her next adventure, I would like to take a moment to thank and appreciate her for the serious, thoughtful journalism that she has brought to this paper over the past few years.



Of course she has had excellent role models at the Independent, but Kelsey demonstrated her own thoughtful, inquisitive approach to the news. She was invariably a gracious — and very patient! — listener, all while asking the kind of questions that make for real news, not just a parroting back of information.

As someone who had the privilege to talk with her on multiple occasions about a variety of local issues, I will miss what she brought to her work, and to this community. May she thrive in and survive life inside the Beltway!