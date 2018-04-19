WEATHER »

The annual cycles of rain, renewal, fire, and flood is something none of us ever get used to. But we practice. The news team proudly won first place in breaking news for “The Forever Season” on the Whittier Fire from the California News Publishers Association. The Thomas Fire earned us a second for our web presence, and news editor Tyler Hayden was awarded a first for his “Housing in Santa Barbara.” But the writers bow to our artists, Ben Ciccati and Caitlin Fitch, who earned a first for their special insert covers, and photographer Paul Wellman, who won both first and second for artistry. Our unsung heroes are Jackson Friedman and Athena Tan, our copy editors. They make our words look even better than they sound.

