Game of the Week: College Track & Field

Cal Poly Takes On UCSB on April 28

By (Contact)

What better way to break in the new track at UCSB than hosting the Mustangs in the Blue-Green Rivalry? Among the Gaucho record holders who have never before competed on campus are sprinter Sike Azu-Irondi (100m, 10.55), hurdler Myles McDonald (400m intermediates, 51.55), discus thrower Kordell Hampton (186′9″), women’s hurdler Hope Bender (100m, 13.59, tying Barbara Nwaba’s record), middle-distance runner Jenna Hinkle (1,500m, 4:16.62), and long jumper Kiely Gode (20′2½″). 12:30pm. Pauley Track, UCSB. Free. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

