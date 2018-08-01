WEATHER »
Foresters Player of the Week: Tanner Bibee

Cal State Fullerton Pitcher Makes Relief Appearance in CCL Playoffs

The Conejo Oaks were looking to bury Santa Barbara after taking 3-0 lead in Saturday’s California Collegiate League playoffs, but Bibee came out of the bullpen to quell a second-inning rally and proceeded to throw 4⅓ innings of on-hit ball. The Cal State Fullerton pitcher’s effort enabled the Foresters to pull within a run, 3-2, but they left the tying run at third to end the game. The Foresters were regular-season champions of the CCL and will take a 34-7 record to the NBC World Series in Wichita.

