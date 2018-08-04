Lompoc Wind Energy Project Fields Public Comment

A meeting on the Strauss Wind Energy Project was held last month in Lompoc to allow public comment on environmental concerns. The similar Lompoc Wind Energy Project (LWEP) was approved at the same site in 2009. However, the LWEP was never built. The new project includes fewer but larger wind turbines. The potential biological impact of birds and bats colliding with the turbines was voiced at the meeting. The environmental impact of widening the roads is also being considered. If approved, the project would produce up to 102 megawatts of electric power, enough power for 44,700 homes.
