WEATHER »

Lompoc Wind Energy Project Fields Public Comment

Proposed Project Would Produce Up to 102 Megawatts

By (Contact)

A meeting on the Strauss Wind Energy Project was held last month in Lompoc to allow public comment on environmental concerns. The similar Lompoc Wind Energy Project (LWEP) was approved at the same site in 2009. However, the LWEP was never built. The new project includes fewer but larger wind turbines. The potential biological impact of birds and bats colliding with the turbines was voiced at the meeting. The environmental impact of widening the roads is also being considered. If approved, the project would produce up to 102 megawatts of electric power, enough power for 44,700 homes.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Spot the Fish Project Searches for Citizen Volunteers

Giant sea bass project recruits divers to identify individuals and territory.

Lompoc Wind Energy Project Fields Public Comment

Proposed project could produce enough power for 45,000 homes.

Agency Apologizes for Hardboiled Cascarone Tax Raid

List of Fiesta booth vendors in Santa Barbara had been given to the state tax-compliance department.

County Executive Gets a Raise

Mona Miyasato with county for four-and-a-half years.

Cascarone Sellers Raided by State Tax Agents

Fiesta State Street vendors threatened with misdemeanor permit violations and possible seizure of eggs.