'Hive mind' by the Internet

'Hive mind' by the Internet

The Internet Releases Fourth Album

‘Hive Mind’ Offers Mature Cuts, Genre-Defying Rhythms

By

Grammy-nominated band The Internet offers mature cuts of genre-defying rhythms that tiptoe around neo-soul, jazz, and R&B on Hive Mind. Where their 2015 album, Ego Death, relied on guest features and electronic sounds, Hive Mind accentuates the skeletal arrangements of the music. The first single off Hive Mind, “Roll (Burbank Funk),” features a stellar bassline and lush drumbeat. Guitarist, Steve Lacy’s vocals cushion the track with the delicacy of a cloud. During a yearlong break between albums, band members released their respective solo projects, allowing them to hone their own sounds. This creative submergence ultimately led to the cohesiveness found on Hive Mind, with each track’s composition illustrating the band’s attention to detail. The bouncy “La Di Da” intermingles grooviness with Lacy and Syd’s vocal harmonies. “I just came to dance, came to groove,” Lacy sings, which is what the whole album symbolizes — funk ballads infused with experimentation to get listeners moving or at the very least bobbing their heads along to the groovy guitar embellishments.

