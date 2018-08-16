Read All About It

Chicken Littles continue to squawk about the end of printed books as we know them, but, at least in the Indy offices, paperback and hardcover tomes are still majorly popular. It seems that is true for the rest of Santa Barbara, as evidenced by the plethora of Little Free Libraries dotting our county, a robust library system, several bookstores, and all the new books being published by area authors.

In this issue, find out where our Little Free Libraries are located and how to be part of that program, learn about how the Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter Seymour Hersh broke his My Lai Massacre story with the help of Santa Barbara resident and literary agent David Obst, and peruse the eclectic list of favorite reads from Indy staff. Happy reading!

Indy Staff’s Reading Picks: The books we love — from mystery to romance to history.

Little Free Libraries Thrive in Santa Barbara: Neighborhood book exchange fosters reading and community.

The Life and Work of Seymour Hersh: Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist pens memoir.

The My Lai Massacre’s Santa Barbara Connection: David Obst helps get Seymour Hersh’s explosive story to the people.