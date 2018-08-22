Interview: Ada Vox

There are American Idol contestants, and then there’s Ada Vox, who this year became the first drag queen front-runner in the show’s history. Though many have flexed their vocal muscles on the television singing competition, few have captured the hearts and minds of the viewing public like Ada Vox. With her bold personality and covers of songs like Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” and Radiohead’s “Creep,” Vox has shown herself a talent to be reckoned with. Vox headlines the upcoming Pacific Pride Festival at Chase Palm Park on Saturday, August 25, at 5:15 p.m. I spoke to Vox about the festival, dream fulfillment, dealing with rejection, and Pokémon hunting.

What are you most looking forward to about performing at Pacific Pride Festival in Santa Barbara?

I most look forward to doing what I love for people that love what I do! Anytime being onstage for me is a dream come true!

What have been your biggest life highlights or accomplishments since American Idol this year?

All the work I’ve been doing touring around the world! I’ve seen so many things and met so many people that I could never have imagined.

You’ve said in the past competing on the show was a dream fulfillment — what dreams do you hope to fulfill next?

My next biggest dreams are to marry the man of my dreams and have my first number-one hit song!

What advice do you have, perhaps especially for LGBTQ performers, about handling rejections?

Never let your failures define you, and keep in mind that the only way to ensure failure is not to try. Chase after success with an open heart and mind.

Who are your biggest inspirations, drag-wise?

I look up to queens who aren’t afraid to tell it how it is! People like Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, and Jackie Beat are some queens who aren’t afraid to let the girls have it! They truly embody what it is to be masters of their performance craft.

What is glamorous to you? What does it look like, and how does it feel?

Glamour to me is above being looked at and told you’re beautiful. Glamour is a state of mind. Glamour is the way one holds themselves. Glamour feels and looks like walking down a street, a hallway, a runway, or even a back alley and not giving a damn what anyone has to think or say.

As someone who has put up with a lot of haters, what makes you hopeful and optimistic?

My hope and optimism depends entirely on me. I can’t rely on anything or anyone else to give me hope for the future. I set goals for myself, and I walk confidently toward those goals knowing that nothing can get in my way.

Describe your perfect day.

Pokémon hunting, Pokémon training, singing, and being around a select few people of my choosing that will also partake in these activities.

Anything else you’d like to say?

Keep an eye out for my single “Because of You” that will be coming out August 31, so please check it out!