Eight Candidates Running for School Board

The candidate filing period to run for one of the two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board closed on August 10, drawing eight candidates: Ismael Paredes Ulloa, Rose Muñoz, Jim Gribble, Ricardo Sisto Cota, Mark Alvarado, Kate Ford, Bonnie Raisin, and Joe Rivera. Sitting boardmember Kate Parker’s term expires in December 2018; she will not be running for reelection. The second available seat currently belongs to Ulloa, who was appointed in 2016 after Monique Limón was elected to the State Assembly.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.