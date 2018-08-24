WEATHER »

Eight Candidates Running for School Board

November Election to Fill Two Open Seats

By (Contact)

The candidate filing period to run for one of the two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board closed on August 10, drawing eight candidates: Ismael Paredes Ulloa, Rose Muñoz, Jim Gribble, Ricardo Sisto Cota, Mark Alvarado, Kate Ford, Bonnie Raisin, and Joe Rivera. Sitting boardmember Kate Parker’s term expires in December 2018; she will not be running for reelection. The second available seat currently belongs to Ulloa, who was appointed in 2016 after Monique Limón was elected to the State Assembly.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Search and Rescue Recounts Recovery of L.A. County Firefighter

Captain Wayne Habell took his own life near Hot Springs trail.

Search Is on for New Police Department Headquarters

SBPD shortlist features four downtown sites.

Eight Candidates Running for School Board

November election will fill two open seats.

Former I.V. Landlord to Plead Guilty

James Gelb's homophobic slurs were caught on camera.

Former Supervisor Toru Miyoshi Dies

The anti-Casmalia Crusader was 90.