Governor Brown Signs Bail Reform

Risk-Based Assessment to Replace Cash System

By (Contact)

Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 10 on Tuesday, doing away with California’s cash-bail system and replacing it with a risk-based approach. Arrestees will undergo a pretrial assessment to determine whether they are a risk to public safety and how likely they are to show up to court. Most low- and medium-risk individuals will be released. “Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” said Governor Brown.

