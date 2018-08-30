Governor Brown Signs Bail Reform

Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 10 on Tuesday, doing away with California’s cash-bail system and replacing it with a risk-based approach. Arrestees will undergo a pretrial assessment to determine whether they are a risk to public safety and how likely they are to show up to court. Most low- and medium-risk individuals will be released. “Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” said Governor Brown.
