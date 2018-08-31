WEATHER »

Political Smut

By

Justin Fareed’s shadowy and fear-mongering political ads are lifted from the Trump playbook and mindset.

The ad’s hidden message: immigrant gangs and hordes of illegals are coming to get Santa Barbara residents and they are already in the neighborhood — Psst, they will jump out from the bushes, parks, and alleys.

Fareed “hires” deputies from the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s association as props to underscore the fear-mongering and blow into the familiar dog whistles.

Fareed’s underlying ad message: A vote for Salud Carbajal will mean anarchy in the streets with the brown hordes in control and crime soaring.

Santa Barbara is better than this Fareed-Trump-inspired political ad smut.

If Carbajal’s campaign ads stoop this low, I will be voting for neither Fareed nor Carbajal.

