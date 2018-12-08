Amgen Tour 2019 to Visit Santa Barbara

The Amgen Tour of California will pass through Santa Barbara once again during the 2019 bicycle race, which is set to take place May 12-18, the sponsors announced on December 5. The race, which will bring together elite riders from around the world, will range across hill and dale from Sacramento to Pasadena, cycling across Santa Barbara during the fifth stage that begins in Pismo Beach on May 16 and ends in Ventura. A women’s race takes place simultaneously from May 16-18, running across 180 miles from Ventura, up Mount Baldy, to Pasadena. The Amgen Tour is the only U.S. event with both women’s and men’s competitions, and many of the event’s participants are riding with their eyes set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
