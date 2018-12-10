WEATHER »

Obstruction

By

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey testified before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Friday. As usual he gave his routine of knowing nothing (245 non- answers).

Why? He didn’t want to interfere with the Mueller investigation, which serves the following purposes: helps the Democrats render the 2016 election illegitimate, obstructs any investigation of the FBI surveillance of political opposition, and promotes newspapers like the Washington Post.

This time in history will be remembered for one of the biggest corruption scams in our history: reversing the 2016 election results by unseating a fairly elected president.

What a disgrace.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Gas Company Launches New Conservation Program

SoCalGas asks Californians to 'Dial It Down' through a high-demand alert.

Amgen Tour 2019 to Visit Santa Barbara

Stage Five of the arduous event will pass through county next May.

Volunteers Needed for Storm-Readiness Effort

County requests citizen help to collate and distribute information.

E-Scooters Banned in Goleta

City Council votes for an immediate but possibly temporary ban while pilot program is developed.

Truck Drivers, Family, and Friends Remember Santiago Perez Jr.

On Friday morning they filled the street near Our Lady of Sorrows.