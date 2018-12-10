Obstruction

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey testified before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Friday. As usual he gave his routine of knowing nothing (245 non- answers).

Why? He didn’t want to interfere with the Mueller investigation, which serves the following purposes: helps the Democrats render the 2016 election illegitimate, obstructs any investigation of the FBI surveillance of political opposition, and promotes newspapers like the Washington Post.

This time in history will be remembered for one of the biggest corruption scams in our history: reversing the 2016 election results by unseating a fairly elected president.

What a disgrace.