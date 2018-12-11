Game of the Week: Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara High School Basketball

The Dons will be in the favorite’s role at the start of Channel League play next Wednesday, with 6′8″ junior Bryce Warrecker a central figure. Senior guard Jaron Rillie leads Dos Pueblos. The game is sandwiched between two tournaments. This week’s Carpinteria Jim Bashore Classic (pool play Thursday-Saturday, championship round Monday) will include Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego, and Santa Ynez. The SBHS Holiday Classic will take place December 26-29. 7pm, J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St. $4-$6. Call 966-9101 x5010.
