Game of the Week: Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara High School Basketball

Chargers Take on Dons on December 19, in Between Two Tournaments

The Dons will be in the favorite’s role at the start of Channel League play next Wednesday, with 6′8″ junior Bryce Warrecker a central figure. Senior guard Jaron Rillie leads Dos Pueblos. The game is sandwiched between two tournaments. This week’s Carpinteria Jim Bashore Classic (pool play Thursday-Saturday, championship round Monday) will include Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego, and Santa Ynez. The SBHS Holiday Classic will take place December 26-29. 7pm, J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St. $4-$6. Call 966-9101 x5010.

