Pot Dispensary Hit with Stop Work Order

A stop-work notice has been planted on the front door at 1019 Chapala Street, the location of the proposed retail cannabis dispensary that garnered the highest number of points in the City of Santa Barbara’s competitive application process, for work reportedly done before permits were obtained. The dispensary’s principal partners ​— ​Julian Michalowski and Malante Hayworth ​— ​denied having done any construction at the site, saying some work had been performed by the previous tenant. Michalowski said the matter has been resolved and he expects construction to begin this week.

