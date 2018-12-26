WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Men’s Basketball: San Francisco at UCSB

Gauchos Aim to Stay Undefeated at Home Against the Dons

The Gauchos will be favored to raise their home-court record to 5-0 when they take on Idaho State at 2 p.m. this Saturday, but USF will present a major challenge a week later. The Dons are off to a 10-1 start, losing only to No. 14–ranked Buffalo by four spoints. UCSB came home from Texas with an 8-2 record after defeating Rice in overtime, 99-89, as junior guard Max Heidegger scored 22 points in his first action since recovering from a concussion. 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

