Allan Ghitterman Dies

Allan Ghitterman, well known in Santa Barbara’s legal, Jewish, and liberal political circles, died this week at age 93. Born in Canada, Ghitterman served in the Canadian Air Force during World War II and moved to California afterward. In Los Angeles, he drove a cab, attended law school, and later pursued a successful career specializing in workers’ comp and real estate law. Ghitterman and his wife, Susan Rose, a former county supervisor, opened their Hope Ranch home to political fundraisers, hosting movers and shakers from the national stage, such as House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. In the legal world, Ghitterman was known as tough and formidable but warm and approachable. Over the years, he gave generously to charities such as Legal Aid, Foodbank, and the Anti-Defamation League.