SBIFF’s Climate Change Films

The world is ending. The ice caps are melting, global weather patterns have gone full-blown chaotic, the planet has been celebrating the “Hottest Year in Recorded History” for more than a decade straight, plant and animal extinctions are happening faster than we can keep up with, and the ocean, the greatest giver of life that our planet has ever known, is turning into a cauldron of life-destroying, acidic water. And while the United States’ GOP still tries to deny this terrifying, man-made situation, documentary filmmakers the world over have not.

This year’s festival features three such films in the Social Justice sidebar, all of which work to illuminate the unfolding climate-change catastrophe in new ways while also sowing seeds of hope in the hearts and minds of viewers. These films aren’t all doom and gloom, folks. Not even close.

By Courtesy Photo