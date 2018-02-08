Rincon Pizza @ Lucky Penny in the Funk Zone

Lucky Penny, the treasured jewel of thin-crusted, wood-fired artisan pizza in the heart of the Funk Zone since 2013, recently added a few more valuables to its trove of delicious menu options. A few months ago, Executive Chef Ron Batdorf built upon its selection of well-loved pizza, salad, and sandwich staples with the delightful Little Gem + Gorgonzola salad, which is sprinkled with smoked bacon, sieved egg, and pickled onions ($12), as well as new appetizers for guests to enjoy while they wait for the whole pie.

Savory starters, such as the Meatballs al Forno with tender pork, San Marzano marinara, and parmigiano ($13) and the marinated wild mushrooms — a creative combination of six different mushrooms marinated in a tangy shallot, leek, parsley, and sherry vinaigrette ($11) — are sure to get palates primed. Helena Avenue Bakery provides hearty levain bread, which is lightly slathered in olive oil, as a beautiful vehicle for scooping up all that deliciousness.

Lucky Penny’s pizza additions wow with exciting new toppings. A standout is the Rincon Pizza ($14), a thrilling ride of flavors worthy of its legendary name. Building on a base of San Marzano marinara and mozzarella, the pie is elevated to new heights with oven-roasted pineapple, which creates a rich caramelization that plays perfectly with the thick, salty prosciutto and sprinkling of red onion.

Wash it all down with Lucky Penny’s refreshing new frozen sangria or its sneaky spiced mulled wine for seasonal sipping. Of course, the house wines, craft beers, and kombucha on tap are always a good call. Any way you flip the coin, luck is on your side at this Santa Barbara gem.