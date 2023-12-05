Latkes & Vodka at CAYA in Goleta

Latke, Vodka, Potato, Pota-toe … sounds like a good song to me! CAYA at The Leta has a fun Hanukkah pairing from December 7-15, with their Latkes & Vodka special. Not only do the words rhyme, but latkes — those famed potato pancakes traditionally made with grated potatoes, onions, and egg — happen to pair beautifully with vodka, a spirit that’s often distilled from the very same root vegetable.

Chef Jonathan’s version at CAYA is a dill-infused Vodka Vesper with dill garnish. His take on James Bond’s famous drink also features gin and Lillet Blanc, giving the chilled-to-perfection cocktail a bracing kick, which pairs wonderfully with his crispy yet fluffy potato pancakes. Unlike many latkes I’ve had over the years, these are not greasy at all, and the lox (a k a smoked salmon), sour cream, and apple chutney taste just like the holiday season at Grandma’s — only a much more elevated version!

Latkes and vodka are a great way to get festive this holiday season. Even if you’ve never spun a dreidel, this special is worth giving it a whirl.

Lox and Latkes make a great pair at CAYA | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Keep the flame burning with CAYA’s Hanukkah special, Latkes & Vodka | Photo: Courtesy

The special Vodka Vesper is infused and garnished with dill | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

CAYA’s Latkes & Vodka special runs Dec. 7-15 | Photo: Courtesy

4-1-1

When: December 7-15 from 5-11 p.m.

Where: CAYA at The Leta, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta

Price: $32 (includes latke & vodka cocktail); or $22 for the latke plate and $14 for the cocktail

See cayarestaurant.com.