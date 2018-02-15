Santa Barbara County Supervisors Finalize Pot Tax for June Ballot

County supervisors finalized a one to 6 percent tax on cannabis businesses for the June ballot. Should a simple majority of voters approve, the tax could bring Santa Barbara County as much as $25 million annually. The first $1.75 million collected would fund “enforcement, investigation and civil or criminal prosecution activities related to unpermitted and unlicensed cannabis operations,” according to the ballot. Remaining funds would go to the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, Public Defender, Behavioral Wellness, Public Health, Planning & Development, and Agricultural Commissioner.