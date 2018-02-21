2018 Teen Star Showcase Finale

Last November, dulcet-voiced youth queued up to audition for Teen Star, the annual singing competition that has 10 crooners (and an alternate) vie for the championship title during a one-night finale held at The Arlington Theatre. The event is formatted like American Idol, with an emcee (J.J. Lambert), celebrity judges (Kenny Loggins, Catherine Remak, and Randy Spendlove), and audience-member voting.

This year’s hopefuls are as follows: Ava Burford (S.B. High, 11th grade), Benjamin Catch (San Marcos, 10th grade), Daniel Geiger (Pioneer Valley High, 12th grade), McKenna Gemberling (San Marcos, 9th grade), Jake Gildred (Santa Ynez High, 9th grade), Neve Greenwald (Dos Pueblos, 9th grade), Holly Hadsall (La Colina Junior High, 7th grade), Savannah Jayaraman (homeschool, 12th grade), Elizabeth Padfield (Solvang Middle School, 8th grade), Nicole Trujillo (Dos Pueblos, 12th grade), and alternate Sofia Schuster (Crane Country Day School, 8th grade).

The Teen Star finale takes place Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m. at the Arlington (1317 State St.). For tickets, call the box office at 963-4408. And get there early for opportunities to win prizes from Ugg.