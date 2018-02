With the U.S. Drought Monitor recently upgrading the severity of Santa Barbara County’s status from moderate to severe, now is as good a time as any to get on the water-wise bandwagon. One way city water customers can do their part is by picking up their free efficient sprinkler nozzles. Here’s how:

1) Go to freesprinklernozzles.com and print out voucher. 2) Pick up your free nozzles at a local irrigation store. 3) Put in the easy-to-install nozzles and start saving water!