New Year’s Murder in Downtown Santa Barbara

[Update: Jan. 1, 3:30 p.m.] Department of Justice criminologists wrapped up their work of taking photographs and gathering evidence on De La Vina Street midday Monday. The body, which remained in the street covered by an orange screen for much of the day, had been removed. Sgt. Katsapis said the team was about to move inside the Victoria street residence soon. (The residence is a bungalow, rather than an apartment complex, which had been previously reported.) He added the street would reopen within the next hour — after Public Works staff washes the blood off the sidewalk. A trail of blood ran down Victoria Street. The sergeant could not say whether or not the police would make any arrests. A public information officer was not immediately available.



[Update: Jan. 1, 12:13 p.m.] Standing at the scene of the crime, Sergeant Charles Katsapis said a New Year’s Eve party was occurring at 210 West Victoria Street, #2, when someone called the police to report a disturbance. While responding police learned guns were involved. A shooting occurred prior to their arrival. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to the hospital.

The police report indicates five shots were fired. Details about the types of guns involved are unknown, Katsapis said. It is also unclear if the incident was gang related. No arrests have been made, but Katsapis said detectives would be likely block off the intersection for much of the afternoon. At noon on Monday, caution tape blocked pedestrians and skateboarders from going down De la Vina street from Sola to Victoria. The view of the body was obstructed by an orange screen that remained in the middle of the street.

Department of Justice agents were expected to arrive in the early afternoon. Katsapis said he was not aware of frequent disturbances at the Victoria apartment where the altercation broke out. Neighbors who were milling about on the bright sunny morning said people were always coming and going from that apartment complex, often double parking and blocking traffic.

[Original Story] One man is dead and another is wounded after an altercation at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria streets on Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.



The police received reports of a disturbance shortly into the New Year. When they arrived, one suspect was deceased and an injured man was being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. They were reported to be in their early twenties. Other information was not available as of mid-morning on Monday.

The scene of the incident is just a few yards from where Brian Tacadena was shot and killed by Santa Barbara police in September 2013. That controversial shooting was ruled as justified by the District Attorney.

In a separate incident on Sunday night, a woman known by the police to be a transient was stabbed multiple times at Leadbetter Beach. Police said an argument broke out near the picnic tables. Alcohol was suspected to be involved. By the time police arrived, the woman had suffered several stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

