Paul Wellman
Tyler Hayden
Year in Review: Tyler Hayden’s Favorite Stories of 2017
Senior Editor Tyler Hayden Picks a Few of His Favorite Articles from the Past Year
Monday, January 1, 2018
As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Senior Editor Tyler Hayden told us.
I put together this guide last January to help counteract what I worried would be a year of Trump bad deeds. Unfortunately, it’s more useful now than ever.
By Paul Wellman
Hundreds gather to march in protest to Donald Trump’s election (Nov. 12, 2016)
The next time you feel like calling a millennial lazy, entitled, or ill-informed (full disclosure: I’m biased and sensitive, because I’m one of them), please remember this cover story. Let’s hear it for the young guns.
Did you know the United States killed two million North Koreans in the Korean War? We tend to forget that; they have not. And did you know that Vandenberg Air Force Base is a critical part of our only defense from a nuclear attack? Read on for more important and disturbing facts.
Honeybees have rescuer Nick Wigle to thank for their new hive.