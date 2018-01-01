WEATHER »
Year in Review: Tyler Hayden’s Favorite Stories of 2017

Senior Editor Tyler Hayden Picks a Few of His Favorite Articles from the Past Year

As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Senior Editor Tyler Hayden told us.

1. ‘Keep Santa Barbara Great Again!’

I put together this guide last January to help counteract what I worried would be a year of Trump bad deeds. Unfortunately, it’s more useful now than ever.

2. ‘Meet the New Crop of Santa Barbara Resisters’

By Paul Wellman

Hundreds gather to march in protest to Donald Trump’s election (Nov. 12, 2016)

The next time you feel like calling a millennial lazy, entitled, or ill-informed (full disclosure: I’m biased and sensitive, because I’m one of them), please remember this cover story. Let’s hear it for the young guns.

3. ‘Nukes of Hazard: Vandenberg, Star Wars, and North Korea’

Did you know the United States killed two million North Koreans in the Korean War? We tend to forget that; they have not. And did you know that Vandenberg Air Force Base is a critical part of our only defense from a nuclear attack? Read on for more important and disturbing facts.

4. ‘Santa Barbara’s Bee Whisperer’

By Paul Wellman

Honeybees have rescuer Nick Wigle to thank for their new hive.

I’ve never had more fun reporting a story. After he rescued a hive from my own home, a kooky, brilliant Carpinteria beekeeper named Nick Wigle taught me all about our honey-making neighbors and why you should call him instead of an exterminator.

5. ‘Vitamin Angels Bring New Hope to Forgotten People’

Sophia Billikopf

I’m forever thankful to Vitamin Angels for taking me on this trip with them. It completely rocked my world perspective to meet these rural Mexican families who live so happily with so little, and who are so utterly grateful for the vitamins they need and receive from this Santa Barbara nonprofit.

