Man Arraigned in Isla Vista Rape

An Isla Vista man pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on 12/20 to charges of sexual assault, in a case that only came to light after staffers at the Daily Nexus, UCSB’s student-run newspaper, dug into a “timely warning” sent out by UCSB on 12/19. According to Sergeant Rob Romero of the UCSB Police Department, a woman asserted Patrick Galoustian had assaulted her sexually the night of 12/17 or early 12/18.

Galoustian, the owner of iV Menus, according to the Nexus, was arrested on the 18th and charged with sexual assault of a drugged victim, kidnap, and oral copulation at his residence/business at 910 Embarcadero del Norte, a property that is owned by UCSB. Evidence and witness statements are still being investigated, said Romero, and Galoustian is in County Jail on $1 million bail.