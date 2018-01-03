WEATHER »
Patrick Galoustian, the owner of iV Menus

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Patrick Galoustian, the owner of iV Menus

Man Arraigned in Isla Vista Rape

By

An Isla Vista man pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on 12/20 to charges of sexual assault, in a case that only came to light after staffers at the Daily Nexus, UCSB’s student-run newspaper, dug into a “timely warning” sent out by UCSB on 12/19. According to Sergeant Rob Romero of the UCSB Police Department, a woman asserted Patrick Galoustian had assaulted her sexually the night of 12/17 or early 12/18.

Galoustian, the owner of iV Menus, according to the Nexus, was arrested on the 18th and charged with sexual assault of a drugged victim, kidnap, and oral copulation at his residence/business at 910 Embarcadero del Norte, a property that is owned by UCSB. Evidence and witness statements are still being investigated, said Romero, and Galoustian is in County Jail on $1 million bail.

910 Embarcadero del Norte, the scene of the alleged rape

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: