Regarding Nick Welch’s “Dogging the Weather” in last week’s Opinions from Angry Poodle Barbecue: Nick mistakenly refers to former President Jimmy Carter as a megalomaniac from the south. Jimmy should be considered, when considering one’s obsession with extravagance, grandiose, power and dominance, quite the antithesis. Similarly, his sense of worldly fairness and justice is matched by no other president in recent times; for example, he believed in the right of self determination for all nations, a notion that is very contrary almost every U.S. politician that is one or more steps right of center. Jimmy is to megalomania what Donald Trump is to benevolence.