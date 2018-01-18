Remembering the Victims of the Montecito Mudslides Children, Students, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Executives, Landscapers, Well-to-Do Retirees, Immigrants from Near and Far Thursday, January 18, 2018 Children, students, young adults, middle-aged executives, landscapers, well-to-do retirees, immigrants from near and far — the list of people who were tragically killed by the Montecito mudslides is a powerful reminder that this enclave is home not just to the rich and famous but to a diverse group of neighbors who’ve worked hard to enjoy our usually idyllic climate and community. Here are brief tributes to the victims. Dr. Mark Montgomery, 54; Caroline Montgomery, 22 Dr. Mark Montgomery, his daughter Caroline, and son Duffy had just returned home after a Christmas trip to South America when disaster struck. “They were the sort of family that took trips instead of exchanging presents,” said longtime friend Allwyn Fitzpatrick. She reckons the jet-lagged Montgomerys were probably fast asleep when the steep hillsides turned liquid and deadly. Duffy, the youngest of three kids, would survive. Caroline, a senior at Barnard College, did not, nor did her father, a noted hand surgeon. Both father and daughter were driven by an adventurous spirit. A world traveler with ambitions for a career in fashion design and marketing, Caroline was reportedly graced with an “effervescent curiosity,” according to a friend. As a hand surgeon, Montgomery enjoyed ferocious loyalty among his patients. He was skilled, available, and direct. And he bubbled over with wry humor. An avid athlete, Montgomery played softball, rugby, and hockey. He took his office staff to Dodger games even though he was an ardent Yankee fan, having grown up in New York. Montgomery sponsored the Foresters, Santa Barbara’s semi-pro baseball team, giving players a place to stay and buying, on occasion, a keg of beer to share with fans. “He really enjoyed what he did, and he wanted other people to enjoy it too,” said another longtime friend. Montgomery’s wife, Catherine, and oldest daughter were still in South America when they learned of the tragedy. Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87 Joseph Bleckel was found in his home off Romero Canyon last week, after search-and-rescue workers scoured his property for the second time. Bleckel lived alone, having survived his wife, Margaret. Bleckel was the child of a single mother, a poor Italian immigrant who married an American GI who was killed during World War I. He grew up the hard way, joining the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War, and getting a degree in engineering on the GI Bill. Bleckel worked for Westinghouse, loved the Dodgers, and managed to retire at age 66. He gave quietly but generously to organizations like Direct Relief and the Cancer Center. He had no children, but is survived by a multitude of nephews and nieces. Martín Cabrera-Muñoz, 48 A landscaper by profession, Martín Cabrera-Muñoz was brought from Guanajuato, Mexico, to Santa Barbara by his mother in 1998, according to his brother, Joel Muñoz. Martín lived on East Valley Road with the Benitez family and leaves behind three children, Alejandro, Gabriela, and Uriel Cabrera, who live in Mexico. “My brother was such a hard worker, such a jokester,” said Joel. “He worked to support his kids in Mexico, and on his free time, he liked to visit all our siblings here in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Los Angeles and spend the weekend with us.” Cabrera-Muñoz also enjoyed listening to music, everything from Mexican music to rock ’n’ roll and KISS. “Overall, he wanted to give his kids a better life,” said his sister Diana Montero. The Muñoz family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral arrangements: gofundme.com/services-for-our-brother.

Alice Mitchell, 78; James Mitchell, 89

The Mitchells moved to Montecito in 1995 after raising their two children in Orange County. Their three-bedroom, Spanish-style home was located at 319 Hot Springs Road at the intersection of Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads, a neighborhood wholly transformed by the flooding into vast boulder fields and uprooted trees among the mudflow. The couple had long dreamed of retiring in Montecito, and Alice’s artwork filled their home, which they called “Casa de Contenta,” meaning house of happiness or contentment. Alice was a teacher, and Jim worked in labor relations.

John McManigal, 61

The father of six sons, John McManigal — who started his own equipment financing company called MEDCAP Asset Finance after a 16-year career with IBM — was active in Santa Barbara’s sports community, supporting water polo programs at Santa Barbara High (where five of his sons played) as well as the Foresters, the semi-pro baseball team for which his son, Connor, played. McManigal’s last act was waking up Connor as the storm waters hit, and his son survived after being swept nearly a mile away from their Hot Springs Road home.

“My dad left behind an incredible legacy that my brothers and I will continue to carry forward,” wrote his son Will on Facebook.

His memorial is on Saturday, January 20, 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. His family has decided to give the money raised on their GoFundMe page to the Benitez family, with whom they grieved in the hospital: gofundme.com/qmv424-the-mcmanigal-family.

Rebecca Riskin, 61

Known as the “first lady of luxury Montecito real estate,” Rebecca Riskin went from being a professional ballerina in New York City to growing Riskin Partners into one of the most successful property purveyors in the region, with more than $2 billion in closed sales since the company’s founding in the early 1990s. Known for working late at night, she was swept away from her living room during the storm; her husband, who was upstairs, suffered serious injuries but survived. “We intend to carry out her life’s work with the same strength, grace, and elegance that wholly defined Rebecca,” said Dina Landi, the firm’s managing partner, in a statement. “Rebecca was an exceptional woman, and her legacy will continue to live on and thrive through her children, Robert and Julia, her husband, Ken Grand, and her namesake firm, Riskin Partners.”

Donations in her name can be made to tri-counties.org.