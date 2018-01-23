Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Releases New Record

It’s been a challenging half decade for the rock trio Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (BRMC), which consists of Robert Been, Peter Hayes, and Leah Shapiro. First, Been’s father, Michael Been (of The Call), passed away while on tour with BRMC for its 2010 album, Beat the Devil’s Tattoo. Next, drummer Shapiro unexpectedly needed brain surgery for a Chiari malformation. In solidarity, Been, and Hayes put the band on hiatus until she recovered. Like a phoenix arisen, the band’s Wrong Creatures, released earlier this month, proves the trio’s ability to transcend adversity and come back stronger, yet tempered by life’s trials. This album is contemplatively spiritual — especially “Echo,” “Question of Faith,” and “All Rise” — but still features stock BRMC washes of sound, distortion, and fuzz, as on the scorching “Little Thing Gone Wild.” All in all, it’s a fine return from one of the best outlaw rock bands still kickin’.