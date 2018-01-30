The Fire and the Flow

We were surrounded in our cocoon, the smoke was all around

The quiet of our evenings burst without a sound

We saw the flames from the east engulf another hill

None of us knew this was coming, none of us ever will

Throughout the night the fighters fought, no matter what the score

Nine thousand brave defended our land, from a rage that felt like war

Those who survived and went back home, cried with disbelief

For they had made it home again while others wept in grief.

Then far too soon the rains came in the form of a major squall

Running down our barren hills, taking twenty-three in all

The fire, the flood, the loss of life never before did we think

That our part of the world would find tragedy as the missing link

As we continue to come together in the weeks and months ahead

Let us also remember this time when hate was put to bed

Because paradise is here and we all have made our bets

That the price we pay for beauty will outweigh our final debts

Here’s to the survivors, who lost more than we’ll ever know

Here’s to the fighters who fought, the fire and the muddy flow

Here’s to the hearts that are broken, forever to be on the mend

Here’s to the ones that were taken, here’s to the love in the end.

Lyrics by Lynn Houston © 2018