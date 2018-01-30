The Fire and the Flow

We were surrounded in our cocoon, the smoke was all around
The quiet of our evenings burst without a sound
We saw the flames from the east engulf another hill
None of us knew this was coming, none of us ever will
Throughout the night the fighters fought, no matter what the score
Nine thousand brave defended our land, from a rage that felt like war
Those who survived and went back home, cried with disbelief
For they had made it home again while others wept in grief.
Then far too soon the rains came in the form of a major squall
Running down our barren hills, taking twenty-three in all
The fire, the flood, the loss of life never before did we think
That our part of the world would find tragedy as the missing link
As we continue to come together in the weeks and months ahead
Let us also remember this time when hate was put to bed
Because paradise is here and we all have made our bets
That the price we pay for beauty will outweigh our final debts
Here’s to the survivors, who lost more than we’ll ever know
Here’s to the fighters who fought, the fire and the muddy flow
Here’s to the hearts that are broken, forever to be on the mend
Here’s to the ones that were taken, here’s to the love in the end.
Lyrics by Lynn Houston © 2018