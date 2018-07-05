WEATHER »
The Santa Barbara Channel

Paul Wellman (file)

The Santa Barbara Channel

Slower Ships Save Money, Whales

Tankers Incentivized to Slow Down in Santa Barbara Channel

By

A program to reduce air pollution and protect whales in the Santa Barbara Channel and the Bay Area from ship strikes started on 7/1. Shipping companies that voluntarily reduce their vessel speeds to 10 knots or slower will receive financial rewards ranging from $1,000 to $35,000, depending on fleet size and adherence to guidelines. About $300,000, is available for this year’s program, which runs through 11/15.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Slower Ships Save Money, Whales

Program pays tankers to slow down in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Competing Anti-Gerrymandering Initiatives Head to Voters

New supervisorial districts are the focus of two countywide efforts.

City Sharpens No-Smoking Ban

A state grant will fund more signage and enforcement.

Free Fishing Day for California 

Sport anglers can fish without a license on July 7.

Sheriff Warns of Mail Scam

Extortion scheme targets 'high-profile' professionals.