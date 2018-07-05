Slower Ships Save Money, Whales

A program to reduce air pollution and protect whales in the Santa Barbara Channel and the Bay Area from ship strikes started on 7/1. Shipping companies that voluntarily reduce their vessel speeds to 10 knots or slower will receive financial rewards ranging from $1,000 to $35,000, depending on fleet size and adherence to guidelines. About $300,000, is available for this year’s program, which runs through 11/15.
