WEATHER »

Citizenship Values

By

When refugees and immigrants take a test to become U.S. citizens, they must demonstrate a certain level of English proficiency and a basic knowledge of U.S. history and civics. All applicants are asked to learn the answers to 100 questions. Question #58 is: What is one reason colonists came to America? The answers accepted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are:

1) freedom
2) political liberty
3) religious freedom
4) economic opportunity
5) escape persecution

That being said, the Pilgrims were the first “undocumented” immigrants. Did they arrive with Permanent Resident Cards or green cards? No. Did they arrive with passports or visas? No. Did they try to assimilate? No. Did they learn native languages and embrace native cultures? No. Did these immigrants rape and murder large numbers of the indigenous populations? Yes.

Today, courageous souls are fleeing horrendous violence and abject poverty in their home countries. They are not “animals” as Trump likes to call them. They are human beings. Most come here to escape persecution, poverty, and likely death (as did the Pilgrims) … not to commit crimes.

Humpty Dumpty Trumpski had a great fall from what used to be America’s moral high ground. He has made our country a pariah in the eyes of civilized nations that value democracy, freedom, and human rights. We now separate children, toddlers, and infants from their parents and put them in cages! What will our descendants think when they learn that we once had something called “tender age” detention centers in the U.S.? This, undoubtedly, is not our finest hour.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man Arrested After Pointing Replica Gun at Sheriff’s Sergeant

The incident happened in Carpinteria on July 4th.

Holiday Fire Burns 20 Structures Overnight, Crews Prepare for Another Hot, Windy Day

Firefighters have achieved 5 percent containment, and the brushfire has burned between 60 and 80 acres.

Santa Barbara Housing Authority to Open More Apartments

The new studios will be built for low-income seniors and veterans.

Overpass Work Closes 101 at Night

Alternate north and south lanes open and close through Carpinteria.

Evacuations Expand As Holiday Fire Burns Goleta Hill Homes

Mandatory evacuations are underway north of Cathedral Oaks Road between La Patera and Patterson.