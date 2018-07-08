WEATHER »
Three Arrested After Alleged Gang-Related Brawl

Two juveniles and 18-year-old Omar Marquez were arrested Monday night for their alleged involvement in a gang-related brawl near Haley and Bath streets. Santa Barbara police received a call describing several people fighting with sticks, pipes, and bottles. According to the witnesses, the suspects were shouting gang slogans at each other.

An arriving officers saw a silver Jetta driving away from the scene and pursued the vehicle. Other units arrived to assist. The three subjects in the car, Marquez and the two unnamed teens, initially refused to comply with officers, but they were eventually taken into custody.

Marquez was booked in jail on numerous felonies and the two juveniles were booked at Juvenile Hall on miscellaneous charges. Additionally, one of the juveniles’ mothers was cited for allowing her unlicensed son to drive the involved vehicle. It was her second citation for the same violation.

