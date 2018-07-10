I really have no agenda on this matter. We are a great nation of great immigrants. Now listening to all of this hate being thrown about from all sides is really disheartening. In my profession, I pretty much repair things all day long. Usually when a problem persists, I actually have to get to the root of the problem, to solve any persistent problem.

Now, I hope you are ready to handle this: The root of the illegal Mexican immigration problem is the Mexican government.

If the Mexican government would take care of its own people, they would not have to leave Mexico or their families. Mexico is such a great country. Look at how many Americans travel there on holiday!

This is where we have to focus our energies. There are so many people distraught over this subject. Let’s use their power in numbers and put pressure on the Mexican government. Let’s actually try to solve this issue.

Why would a country of very proud people just roll over for the criminal activity that Mexican government has committed against its own people? And how long will this corrupt government continue to be with us?