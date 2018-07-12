PCPA Presents ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’

The second go out in PCPA’s summer season is the 2013 Tony Award–winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The plot swirls around middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia as they fuss and whine about their unrealized dreams and dreary lives while sitting in the sunroom of the family farmhouse. When their movie-star sister, Masha, returns home for a visit with her boy toy, Spike, jealousies flare, and the three sisters’ relationship comes to a head with threats to sell the farmhouse. Throw in a costume party and a nubile young actress, and you have the makings of a farce. The play runs July 12-22 at Solvang Festival Theater (420 2nd St., Solvang). Call (805) 922-8313 or see pcpa.org.