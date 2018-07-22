WEATHER »

Health-Care Costs Loom

By

Nice article with a gigantic problem looming: health care costs.

I had ankle surgery seven years ago. The surgeon’s fee was (only) $7,000, but the overnight stay at the hospital at USC? $27,000!

I complained, but they said, “Why worry? You have great insurance that will pay all of it.” (And they did!) I wrote letters, complained but never got anywhere. (My overnight consisted of a meal in the evening and a few pain pills.) They kicked me out at 7 a.m.

The surgery went great, and the surgeon was worth more than he charged. The hospital? Criminals! I asked for, and got, the list of charges (about three-feet long). They listed services, e.g., blood tests, “therapy,” and x-rays, etc., I never got: total scammers.

Sadly, my experience is not unique. Most people never check their bill if insurance pays for it. I DO! I check everything, and question everything. Ultimately we all pay for higher (fraudulent) medical costs.

Like you say, we need a grass-roots citizen group to put pressure on the entire medical industry. Where do I sign up?

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Volunteers in Policing Is Looking for 10 Good Men and Women

An eye-opening volunteer program at Santa Barbara Police Department.

Alvarado and Ford File for School Board

Mark M. Alvarado and Kate Ford registered to run for the Santa Barbara Unified school board.

Thousands Received DACA Relief After Lawsuits Filed

Renewal applications have totaled 117,446 since program suspension was overturned.

Bank Robbery Suspect Kills Self in Bathroom

[Update] The suspect in the Goleta Rabobank robbery has been identified as Keith David Goodwin, believed to ...

News-Press’ Found to Owe Union and Employees $2.2 Million

National Labor Relations Board puts money amount on employee losses since 2006.