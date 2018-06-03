WEATHER »

America is great again, as its economy continues to improve. According to an Associated Press Report:

(1) U.S. added 223,000 jobs in May

(2) Unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent

(3) Manufacturing added 18,000 jobs

(4) Construction grew 25,000 new positions

(5) Mining sector expanded 6,000 jobs

(6) Retail added 31,000 jobs

(7) Hourly earnings rose 2.7 percent ( Bloomberg)

(8) Black employment hit record low ( 5.9 percent)

(9) Macroeconomic Advisers, a forecasting firm, forecasts the economy expanding at a robust 4 percent annual pace in the April-June quarter.

And on the international scene, there will be a June summit meeting with North Korea.

Are you paying attention, California?

