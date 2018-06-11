Montecito FEMA Map Released

WEATHER »
A community hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, to discuss the much-anticipated Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) interim flood maps, released today, and how the mapping will impact homeowners attempting to rebuild after the deadly 1/9 Debris Flow.

The meeting will be held downtown on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 East Anapamu Street. The meeting will also be live on CSBTV Cable 20, the county’s YouTube channel, and on FaceBook at “countyofsb.”

Starting Wednesday, the maps will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding, located at 1283 Coast Village Circle.

