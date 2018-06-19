WEATHER »
Alleged Butane Honey Oil Dealer Arrested

By
Dylan Sulit-Swalley
Courtesy Photo

Dylan Sulit-Swalley

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives arrested Pelican Bay State Prison parolee Dylan Sulit-Swalley last Wednesday on multiple drug charges. Sulit-Swalley, 30, was stopped in the 300 block of Cabrillo Street in downtown Santa Barbara where deputies conducted a parole search of his vehicle. Deputies discovered heroin, Xanax, and suboxone in the car; during a later search of Sulit-Swalley’s home in the 3800 block of Cinco Amigos they found three mason jars containing approximately 35.7 ounces of concentrated cannabis (or Butane Honey Oil), 13.7 ounces of Butane Honey Oil packaged for sale in 5-gram vials, and over 200 Butane Honey Oil vape pen caps packaged for sale. Sulit-Swalley was booked in County Jail without bail.

