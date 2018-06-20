WEATHER »

A Clear Danger

The CVS store on upper State Street in Santa Barbara is storing plastic water bottles in a very unhealthy way. The people of Santa Barbara who are purchasing this water have no idea of the conditions in which they are being stored behind the store — on black asphalt in the hot sun for weeks on end.

Water bottles stored in the hot sun behind the CVS on upper State may contain dangerous chemicals.

Heated plastic water bottles can release particularly nasty substances with a number of very dangerous side effects. Research suggests that BPA, or bisphenol A, could alter hormone levels, cause heart problems, and even increase the risk of cancer. Ingesting antimony, another byproduct of hot plastic bottles, can cause stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach ulcers; some studies link it to spontaneous abortion and retinal bleeding.

It might also be wise not to leave plastic water bottles inside hot cars this summer.

