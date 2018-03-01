WEATHER »

Pilates Instructor Took Advantage of Elderly Clients

Yvonne Castillo Pleaded Guilty to Felony Grand Theft

Physical therapist Yvonne Alish Castillo, 34, pleaded guilty last week to felony grand theft after charging two of her elderly clients nearly $200,000 for in-home Pilates classes in a little over three years. When interviewed by law enforcement, Castillo reportedly admitted to “taking advantage” of the victims, who told officials Castillo “masqueraded as one person and behaved like a criminal. The only difference was her costume. She wore expensive Pilates pants instead of a ski mask.” Castillo will be placed on probation for four years and be ordered to pay $104,000 in restitution and to serve six months in jail.

