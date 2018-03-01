Pilates Instructor Took Advantage of Elderly Clients

Physical therapist Yvonne Alish Castillo, 34, pleaded guilty last week to felony grand theft after charging two of her elderly clients nearly $200,000 for in-home Pilates classes in a little over three years. When interviewed by law enforcement, Castillo reportedly admitted to “taking advantage” of the victims, who told officials Castillo “masqueraded as one person and behaved like a criminal. The only difference was her costume. She wore expensive Pilates pants instead of a ski mask.” Castillo will be placed on probation for four years and be ordered to pay $104,000 in restitution and to serve six months in jail.