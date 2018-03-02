WEATHER »

Flu Deaths in Santa Barbara County Hit 12

Emergency Room Admissions Are Higher Than Last Year

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara County health officials report the number of flu deaths countywide has now hit 12; an increase of two in the past month. Of those, two were under the age of 64, and both had underlying health conditions. The other 10 were 65 or older. In addition, 14 patients have been checked into the intensive care unit for flu-like symptoms this season, and another 12 — residents of skilled nursing homes — have reported serious upper-respiratory illnesses.

County officials say the number of emergency room admissions for flu-like symptoms is somewhat higher than this time last year. About 20 percent of the patients checking into any of Cottage Health’s three emergency rooms this January — 1,560 — reported flu-like symptoms. Of those, 145 were admitted. In February, the numbers were down somewhat with only 1,271 reporting flu-like symptoms — 19 percent of total patients. Of those, 106 were admitted.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

Flu Deaths in Santa Barbara County Hit 12

The number of emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms is somewhat higher than this time last year.

Opioid Overdoses Avoided with Naloxone in Santa Barbara County

Victims in Buellton and Isla Vista revived by Sheriff's deputies.

Mud Stays in the Mountains Above Montecito, Evacuation Orders Lifted

Rain fell as predicted, but lightly.

Evacuation as a New Way of Life in Santa Barbara County

When do officials pull the trigger and order people out of their homes?

Winter Shelter Reliability and Bed-Count Vary as Cold Snap Hits

Winter shelters are bringing in more visitors than usual as nighttime temps plummet.