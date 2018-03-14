WEATHER »

Arrest Made in Multiple Drug Overdose Case

By (Contact)

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly selling what was believed to be OxyContin at an Isla Vista party where nine men overdosed. Edward Caceres, who lives in I.V. and was on probation for other drug related offenses, was booked in jail on a $250,000 bail.

Two weeks ago, at a party on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive, police were called after one man fell unconscious. Responders found him lying in the backseat of a car parked out front of the party house. While still at the property, deputies and medics eventually found eight others inside showing signs of a drug overdose. One man was given naloxone, the opioid reversal drug commonly referred as Narcan, and the others were transported to the hospital. Seven of the nine were UC Santa Barbara students. They all survived.

Edward Caceres was arrested for allegedly supplying pills to people at an Isla Vista party where nine people overdosed.
Click to enlarge photo

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

Edward Caceres was arrested for allegedly supplying pills to people at an Isla Vista party where nine people overdosed.

The sheriff’s investigation led detectives to Caceres’s residence on the 6500 block of Trigo Road, according to the department. Caceres was hiding inside. Upon searching the apartment, detectives found 185 Xanax pills and about a pound of processed cannabis. They arrested him along with his roommate, Omar Coulibaly, 23, for possession of marijuana for sales. Coulibaly was booked in the county jail and released on a citation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Caceres remains in custody.

Omar Coulibaly was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale.
Click to enlarge photo

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

Omar Coulibaly was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale.

The nine men had been drinking alcohol when they took a blue pill that was described as OxyContin. Oxycontin that comes in the form of blue pills contain 160 mg of oxycodone — made for patients suffering chronic pain. Drug experts say someone under the influence of alcohol could overdose on 15 mg.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Arrest Made in Multiple Drug Overdose Case

The Isla Vista man charged will selling the pills was booked in jail on a $250,000 bail.

Damning Report Made on Santa Barbara County Jail

Lack of accreditation and policies not specific to Santa Barbara among the problems, also the structural 'maze' ...

Fatal Motorcycle Incident in Isla Vista

Teen from Irvine killed on El Colegio, near UCSB campus.

Evacuations Lifted After Tuesday Storm Weakens

[Update: 11:31 a.m.] Rainfall rates came in lower than anticipated.

San Marcos High School Lockdown Triggered by False Alarm

During lunch today, deputies responded to a report of ‘shots heard.’