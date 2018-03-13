WEATHER »

Fatal Motorcycle Incident in Isla Vista

Last Friday afternoon, a 19-year-old man veered his motorcycle over a curb in Isla Vista, colliding with a bus stop bench and pole near the UCSB campus. He was determined to be dead at the scene. The man, from Irvine, was on a 2015 Kawasaki bike around 4 p.m., heading into I.V. on El Colegio Road in cloudy but dry conditions. California Highway Patrol investigators have yet to discern what caused the driver to steer to the right, run into the curb, and be flung into the bus stop. His identity has not been released.

