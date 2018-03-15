Irish for the Day

WEATHER »

The blessed, soft, sweet rain probably won’t be falling upon the assembly, but the sun will be warm upon our faces (if current weather forecasts bear out) as the road rises to meet the Indy’s St. Patrick’s Day Stroll this Saturday. This 11th version of the annual event is always a child- and dog-friendly ramble that draws in passersby as it rolls down the sidewalks of State Street from Indy HQ on Figueroa Street toward the stouts and ales of Santa Barbara Brew Co. at the corner of State and Haley streets. Mm-mm-fun! Faithfully each March 17, noon sharp-ish.

