KEYT Reporter Honored for Disaster Coverage

State Assembly Dubs Tracy Lehr ‘Woman of the Year’

By

KEYT’s Tracy Lehr earned “Woman of the Year” honors for her coverage of the Thomas Fire and January 9 Debris Flow. In a ceremony at the California State Capitol on March 12, Assemblymember Monique Limón said, “Tracy and her team were out in the middle of the chaos, broadcasting live through it all. She was one of the first women on the scene.” Lehr joined KEYT two decades ago as a reporter, anchor, and host. She helped KEYT earn an Emmy for its coverage of the Refugio Oil Spill in 2015.

