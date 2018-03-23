WEATHER »

Observed Altercation Leads to State Street Car Chase

A citizen report of a physical fight between a man and a woman in the Five-Points parking lot led to a short vehicle chase and a prolonged search by foot on Friday. Around 8 a.m. on March 23, the Santa Barbara Police Department was dispatched to the upper State Street parking lot, where officers saw the vehicle departing, reported watch commander Lt. Shawn Hill. Concerned the woman was being held against her will, the cruiser hit its lights, but the car headed down De la Vina Street.

About half a dozen units were converging on the pursuit when the car crashed at Alamar Street, and one of the occupants jumped out and ran away. Eight to 10 officers spent several hours chasing the individual, now on felony status for hit-and-run, receiving reports from residents through the morning of someone running through their yards. The person was found and arrested on Miradero Drive by early afternoon.

Officers are interviewing witnesses currently to determine exactly what happened in the parking lot and during the chase. One person in the suspect vehicle was treated at the hospital for an injury sustained in the collision.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

